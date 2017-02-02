Eric Gordon to Compete in Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend

HOUSTON – Tonight, the NBA announced participants for the 2017 JBL Three-Point Contest and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon was one of eight players selected. The event will take place as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans on Feb. 18. TNT will televise the competition at 7 p.m. CT.

Gordon will be joined in the event by Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Dallas’ Wesley Matthews, Portland’s C.J. McCollum, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Nick Young.

In his first season as a Rocket, Gordon ranks second in the NBA with 170 3-pointers made. His career high entering this season was 141 in 2013-14. Gordon has hit the third-most 3-pointers through the first 52 games of a season in NBA history. He hit at least three 3-pointers in 13 straight games from Nov. 11 through Dec. 17, which was tied for the third-longest streak in league history.

Gordon has hit 148 3-pointers as a reserve this season. The NBA single season record for the most 3-pointers made as a reserve in a single season is 179 by Mirza Teletovic in 2015-16. Dating back to 2013-14, Gordon is one of five players averaging at least 2.0 3-pointers made while shooting 40.0% from behind-the-arc.

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition in which five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four orange balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five shooting locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.

The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.