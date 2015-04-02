Dunkin' Donuts Rockets Road Jam

DUNKIN’ DONUTS SLAM DUNKS AS THE FIRST OFFICIAL COFFEE OF THE HOUSTON ROCKETS AND TOYOTA CENTER

Rockets Road Jams to “Assist” Dunkin’ fans during April 4 grand opening event

Dunkin’ Donuts announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets, reinforcing the brand’s intent to continue its growth in the fourth largest city in the United States. Dunkin’ Donuts, which currently has 17 restaurants in the greater Houston area with more on the way this year, has joined the more than 48 million Rockets fans to cheer on the hometown team. The Rockets franchise is beloved in the Houston market, from the old school fans of legendary center Hakeem Olajuwon to this year’s MVP candidate, guard James “the Beard” Harden.

"Dunkin' Donuts is proud to be the official coffee provider of the Houston Rockets,” said Nathan Pressler, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin' Donuts. "We look forward to rewarding passionate Houston fans with Rockets Road Jams, ticket contests, sampling opportunities and, best of all, refreshing iced and hot coffee at the Toyota Center later this year. It goes without saying that “Dunkin’” goes hand in hand with basketball."

As the “Official Coffee of the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center,” the partnership will begin serving up Dunkin’ Donuts’ popular freshly brewed coffee—hot and iced—to fans attending games and events at the Toyota Center in Fall 2015. In addition to being the official coffee for the Rockets, the Dunkin’ Donuts partnership is based on a platform of integrated elements including fan promotions and ticket incentives for loyal fans of both brands.

“The Rockets and Toyota Center are ecstatic to welcome Dunkin’ Donuts as our Official Coffee provider,” said John Croley, Rockets Vice President of Corporate Development. “The opportunity to provide fans top quality coffee and have a partner that will seamlessly join the Rockets family in support of our initiatives is a unique and exciting opportunity for the Houston Rockets community.”

Northwest Houston fans will get their first taste of the new partnership at the latest Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin-Robbins combo restaurant Grand Opening, located at 11523 Spring Cypress Road, Tomball, TX 77377, on Saturday, April 4 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. The Rockets Road Jam team, featuring the Rockets Power Dancers and the Rockets promotion team, will help Dunkin’ Donuts mascot, “Cuppy,” celebrate the grand opening in true Rockets fashion. The Rockets Road Jam team will also complement Dunkin’ Donuts’ sampling and giveaways events, by brining games and Rockets giveaways.