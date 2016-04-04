DraftKings Fantasy Outlook: Remainder of Regular Season

by Adam Wexler – Houston TV and Radio Personality

FIND OUT MORE AT DRAFTKINGS.COM

Rockets at Mavericks, April 6



This game will have major playoff implications so all healthy bodies will be active. It’s virtually impossible to peg any specific Mavericks players for strong individual performances because head coach Rick Carlisle has been mixing and matching lineups for weeks due to injuries. A resurgent Dirk Nowitzki has helped keep the Mavericks in the hunt and is likely the best play for fantasy purposes. While James Harden has not scored more than 25 points in any of the three games against the Mavericks, he did record one of his three triple doubles this season in a January 24th win over Dallas. Harden has at least seven rebounds and seven assists in all three games. Rockets forward Michael Beasley will make his first appearance against the Mavericks and will be a difficult match up.

Rockets vs. Suns, April 7

Keep an eye on Suns rookie Devin Booker, who has been the lone bright spot for the woeful Suns this season. He averaged better than 22 points per game in March, while also leading the Suns in assists at nearly five per game. Brandon Knight has also been on the rise since his return from injury and is a tough cover for the Rockets. Alex Len against Dwight Howard is an interesting matchup - the battle has produced strong numbers for both players. The very tough and intense P. J. Tucker normally draws the assignment on Harden. However, the last time Harden faced the Suns he torched them for 46 points on spectacular 16-of-26 shooting. The up-tempo nature of this game should lead to plenty free-flowing offense. That usually means good things from a fantasy perspective, particularly for Michael Beasley.

Rockets vs. Lakers, April 10

At the end of March, the Utah Jazz scored 123 points against the Lakers in a game that saw Jazz swingman Rodney Hood score 30 in the first half. The Lakers have been playing out the string for a while and even though they did turn around and beat the Heat in the next game, this is an opponent that usually helps individuals produce exceptional numbers. For the Lakers, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson are the best bets for strong performances.

Rockets at Timberwolves, April 11

The Timberwolves may be young but they have several players who consistently produce, starting with rookie Karl Anthony-Towns. He is a double double machine and has consistently increased his scoring throughout the first few months of his career. Towns was a monster in the last meeting against Houston with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Wiggins added 21 points in that game, but has not had a lot of explosive scoring performances. Since the turn of the calendar year, guard Zach Lavine has also increased his scoring and is giving them consistent output. Defensively, the Wolves are not among the league’s best and have had more than their fair share of shootouts. The chances of this game showcasing players offensive talents are pretty high.

Rockets vs. Kings, April 13

Provided DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t picked up any more technical fouls resulting in another suspension, he will get his numbers in the last regular season game on the schedule. Expect a 20-10 performance at the very least. Hard to say what lineups coach George Karl will be using, but Willie Cauley-Stein has seen his production rise over the last few weeks. Harden has had some of his finest career games against the Kings while Howard has also enjoyed success against Cousins, who’s not known for his defense. The Rudy Gay - Michael Beasley match up could also be a offensive showcase.