DraftKings Fantasy Outlook – Remainder of Regular Season

by Adam Wexler – Houston TV and Radio Personality

Rockets (51-24) at Dallas (46-29), Thu., Apr. 2

Houston will try to take the season series from the Mavericks after having won two of the first three meetings. Dirk Nowitzki has struggled against Houston this season, shooting 33% from the field and averaging just 12.3 points per game. Monta Ellis is coming off of his worst three point shooting month of the season, making 9-of-41 three point attempts (22 percent) in March. Meanwhile, James Harden is averaging 25 points per game and has made 8-of-17 three pointers against Dallas this season. The Mavericks are one the league's weakest rebounding teams and are the only team among the top eight in the west allowing 100 points per game (pace-adjusted).

Rockets (51-24) at Oklahoma City (42-33), Sun., Apr. 5

With injuries to Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City will continue to get monster games from Russell Westbrook who has averaged 31 points and 10.2 assists per game in February and March. Enes Kanter's first full month with the Jazz was productive as he posted 17.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the field. Harden nearly had a triple double in the last meeting with OKC, pouring in 31 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 10 assists. The Beard made 6-of-8 three pointers, his third best three point shooting game of the season. With a healthy roster and Kendrick Perkins in the middle, the Thunder were 5th in the NBA in pace-adjusted defense last season. This season they have fallen to 13th. The Jazz allowed 109 points or more six times over their final 8 games in the month of March.

Rockets (51-24) at San Antonio (49-26) , Wed., Apr. 8

Houston and San Antonio have not met in 2015, splitting their first two meetings early this season. Kawhi Leonard has been outstanding lately, averaging 19.1 points on 53% shooting over their final seven games in March. However, he was sub-par in his only game against Houston, scoring just seven points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field. Tony Parker also missed one of the two games against Houston but has come on strong in March, shooting 56% while averaging 18.2 points per game. The Rockets have shot 48% against San Antonio in the two meetings, their highest mark against any western conference team. Harden alone is shooting 55% against the Spurs, but he also has 17 turnovers in those two games. Dwight Howard has had very productive games against the Spurs, going for 32 points and 16 rebounds in the Rockets 17-point home victory while tallying 24 points and 17 rebounds in their 4-point loss in San Antonio.

San Antonio (49-26) vs Rockets (51-24), Fri., Apr. 10

See above.

New Orleans (40-34) vs Rockets (51-24), Sun., Apr. 12

One of the most surprising wins of the season for Houston came in late March in New Orleans, when they rallied from 17 points down for a two point win over the Pelicans. Surprisingly, Harden has struggled against the Pelicans. In the three contests against New Orleans, he has shot just under 40% from the floor while averaging only 19 points per game. Anthony Davis has had two monster games against Houston. Last month, he went for 24 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals. Just before Christmas, he scored 30 points in addition to securing 14 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 steals. Houston has struggled behind the three point line in all three meetings, connecting on less than 30% of their attempts in each game. It’s also interesting to note that the Pelicans are 3rd in the league in three point percentage allowed (Houston is 1st), but they rank just 28th in turnovers forced (Houston is 3rd).

Rockets (51-24) at Charlotte (32-42), Mon., Apr. 13

The Charlotte Hornets, Houston’s New Year's Eve opponent, suffered a lopsided 102-83 loss in Houston in their only other meeting this season. That night the Rockets made 17-of-43 three pointers (39.5%), while the Hornets made only 3-of-18 of their three point attempts (16.7%). Harden had one of his most effective games of the season, scoring 36 points on 19 shots, including a career-high 8 three pointers. Note that Charlotte was without Al Jefferson in the previous meeting. Kemba Walker is averaging just 15.3 points per game in his last three matchups with the Rockets but just returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench following a knee injury. This could be a battle of tempos as the Rockets will be looking to run while the Hornets will want to slow things down.

Utah (34-41) vs Rockets (51-24), Wed., Apr. 15

Houston beat the Jazz in Utah's first game of the season and will be looking to do the same in the regular season finale. They will also be looking for some revenge since the Jazz beat them soundly to the tune of 109-91 the last time they met. The Jazz have been a different team since the All-star break, ranking first in the league in field goal percentage and points allowed. Additionally, only Golden State and Cleveland have more wins during that time period. A lot of their recent success is due to the interior presence of Rudy Gobert who is 3rd in blocked shots and 3rd in rebounds since the break. He dominated the most recent match-up against the Rockets with 22 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 19 points. Gordon Hayward has scored 50 points in three games against Houston, but 29 of them came in one game (their lone win). He combined for just 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting in the two losses. Harden was pedestrian in the last meeting, making just 3-of-13 shots including zero three pointers. That was one of just seven games this season in which he has failed to make a three pointer.