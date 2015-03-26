DraftKings Fantasy Outlook – Late March

by Adam Wexler – Houston TV and Radio Personality

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-55) at Rockets (48-23), Fri., Mar. 27

The Rockets have won all three meetings against the Wolves this season, with both teams topping 100 points in each contest. Harden has averaged 30.7 points, 8.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds over the three games, while Ariza has added 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. The Wolves frequent injury-driven lineup changes has rendered them one of the league's worst defensive teams. Minnesota allows 104.8 points per game (pace-adjusted) and 48.6% field goals shooting, both of which lead the league. They also allow 36.9% shooting behind the 3-point line, which is third worst. Rookie Andrew Wiggins is the only Minnesota player to start all three games, averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Rockets (48-23) at Washington Wizards (40-32), Sun., Mar. 29

In five games from 3/12-3/20, John Wall averaged 23.2 points, 9.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds, while shooting 54% from the field. He had 13 points, 12 assists and 4 steals in the Wizards 104-103 win against Houston in December. Although Bradley Beal has been very inconsistent, he had his only 30 point game of the season against the Rockets. He scored 33 points on 9-17 shooting, including 5-11 on 3-pointers. Harden also had 33 points in the first meeting, but the Rockets had not yet acquired Josh Smith and could look for him to be a big contributor in this matchup.

Rockets (48-23) at Toronto Raptors (42-30), Mon., Mar. 30

The Raptors turned in one of their worst performances of the season the last time these two, losing in Houston by a 98-76 margin. The backcourt was disastrous, with Lowry (11 points, 7 turnovers) and DeRozan (10 points, 5 turnovers) combining to make just 6 of 27 shots. The one bright spot for Torontoa was James Johnson, who scored 27 points on 10-16 shooting with 4 steals and 4 blocks. The Rockets were without Howard in that game, but Corey Brewer was nearly Johnson's equal off the Houston bench. Brewer had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. Harden had just 20 points and 7 assists, but did not play in the fourth quarter with the Rockets firmly in control.