Clutch the Bear to Participate in MS 150

The Astros, Dynamo and Rockets mascots will participate in the BP MS 150 benefiting the National MS Society. The mascots kicked off their participation with a training ride around the Memorial Park Picnic Loop on March 4. The BP MS 150 is the first of three #FUNdraising events the trio will embark on this year.

The Astros mascot Orbit, Houston Dynamo’s mascot Diesel and Rockets mascot Clutch the Bear will pedal relay-style on recumbent bicycles in their signature costumes to complete the 180-mile trek from Houston to Austin on April 18-19 to raise funds and awareness for individuals and families affected by MS.

The 2015 BP MS 150 aims to raise $20 million to fund cutting-edge research and support programs and services benefiting thousands of families impacted by multiple sclerosis.

DONATE HERE - Your gift helps support cutting-edge research and programs and services for everyone impacted by MS