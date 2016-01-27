Clint Capela Selected to Compete in BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge

HOUSTON – The NBA announced the list of participants for the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge today and Rockets center Clint Capela was selected to represent the World Team. Houston is one of just two teams to have a representative in the event in each of the past four years.

The game will take place at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. CT as part of NBA All-Star 2016 and will be televised by TNT.

Capela (6-10, 240) was the 25th overall pick by Houston in the 2014 NBA Draft. He saw action in just 12 games as a rookie in 2014-15, but has appeared in all but one game this season, while making 35 starts.

The 21-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.17 blocks in 21.6 minutes per game this season. He is on pace to become just the fifth player in NBA history (minimum 30 games played) to average at least 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.00 blocks in fewer than 22.0 minutes per game.

Capela has scored in double-figures 14 times this season after doing so once as a rookie in 2014-15. He has recorded nine double-doubles this season after only having more than 6 rebounds once in 2014-15. Capela is also shooting 57.3% from the floor this season and would rank fourth in the NBA if he had enough attempts to qualify.

For the second consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world.

League assistant coaches chose the rosters for the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, selecting four guards, four frontcourt players and two players at either position for each team. The coaches also picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.