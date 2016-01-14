Natalie Alvarado Selected to Manage 2016 NBA All Star Dance Team

An honor annually bestowed upon the best in the industry, Rockets Entertainment Manager, Natalie Alvarado, has been selected by the NBA to manage and choreograph the 2016 NBA All Star Dance Team in Toronto. She will manage the 30-girl select team of dancers (one from each NBA team) and choreograph all in-game routines as well as back-up dance routines for performances by national recording artists. Natalie is currently in her fourth year selecting, managing, and choreographing the Power Dancers, Little Dippers, Space City Seniors and Launch Crew. She is a former seven-year member of RPD who, in 2005, toured the nation as a music performer with Universal Records. Her self-titled debut album, “Natalie” made it to No. 16 on the Billboard Top-200 Charts.