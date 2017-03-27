James Harden's Case For MVP in Seven Charts

Even if Russell Westbrook finishes the season averaging a triple double, James Harden has the more compelling case for MVP. Ball—and numbers—don't lie.
Posted: Mar 27, 2017

Mercifully, the never-ending MVP debate between James Harden, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard is nearing a conclusion. Harden’s Rockets scored a convincing victory over Westbrook’s Thunder on Sunday, giving Houston a 3–1 series lead this season and dropping Westbrook to 3–9 against the Rockets, Warriors, Spurs and Cavaliers.

But viewing that latest head-to-head result as the turning point in this conversation would be a mistake. Ditto for backing Leonard on the basis of his sensational block on Harden a few weeks back. This season, the individual performances have been so far off the charts that they demand a wider lens, one that takes into account recent history, MVP comparison points and team performance.

Read the entire article and see the charts HERE.

Tags
Harden, James, Rockets

Related Content

Harden, James

Rockets