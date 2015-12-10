How to Vote for 2016 NBA All-Star
A fan's guide to voting for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game
Voting Methods
Online Voting
- Fans can vote online at NBA.com/vote. Limit 1 ballot entry with up to ten (10) players per computer per day.
-
Google Search Fans will be able to vote via Google Search Engine.
Fans can vote two ways:
NBA Vote All-Star— Search “NBA Vote All-Star” and select a team from the resulting Category Card
— Tap and select the player(s) you'd like to vote for Click the “vote” button to submit
NBA Vote + [team name]— Search “NBA Vote + [team name]”
— Tap and select the player(s) you'd like to vote for from the resulting Category Card
— Click the “vote” button to submit
— Users must log in with their verified Google Account before submitting their vote(s).
* Limit 1 vote per player per day. Limit 10 votes per Google Account per day.
Wireless Voting
- Fans can vote by texting a player’s last name to 69622 (MYNBA). Limit ten votes per mobile device per day, and only one vote per player within a 24-hour period. Message and data rates may apply.
- Fans can vote by entering NBA.com/vote on their mobile device browser. Limit one ballot per mobile device per day.
- NBA App. Limit one ballot per mobile device per day. Download the app on Anroid and iTunes.
Social Media Voting
-
Facebook Post a status from your personal Facebook account
To vote via Facebook, voters must post a status update that includes the hashtag #NBAVote and the first and last name of the player who they want to see play in the NBA All-Star Game. Fans can also vote by commenting on a post from the Houston Rockets official Facebook page with the player's first and last name and using the designated hashtag, #NBAVote.
* Limit one player name per post, and up to ten (10) posts per day, per user
-
Twitter Fans can Tweet from their personal account.
To vote for the NBA All-Star Vote via Twitter, voters can Tweet, Retweet, or Reply to a player’s first and last name or Twitter handle and the designated hashtag, #NBAVote.
* Limit one (1) player name per Tweet, and up to ten (10) unique Tweets per day per Twitter account.
-
Instagram Fans can post NBA photos from their personal Instagram account
To vote for the NBA All-Star Vote via Instagram, voters can post NBA or basketball related original photos with a player’s first and last name or Instagram handle and the designated hashtag, #NBAVote in the lower-third copy.
* Photos must originate from user’s account.
* Limit one (1) player name per photo post, and up to ten (10) unique posts per day, per Instagram account.