How to Vote for 2016 NBA All-Star

A fan's guide to voting for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game
Posted: Dec 10, 2015

Voting Methods

Online Voting

  • Fans can vote online at NBA.com/vote. Limit 1 ballot entry with up to ten (10) players per computer per day.
  • Google Search Fans will be able to vote via Google Search Engine.

    Fans can vote two ways:

    NBA Vote All-Star
    — Search “NBA Vote All-Star” and select a team from the resulting Category Card
    — Tap and select the player(s) you'd like to vote for Click the “vote” button to submit
    NBA Vote + [team name]
    — Search “NBA Vote + [team name]”
    — Tap and select the player(s) you'd like to vote for from the resulting Category Card
    — Click the “vote” button to submit
    — Users must log in with their verified Google Account before submitting their vote(s).
    * Limit 1 vote per player per day. Limit 10 votes per Google Account per day.

Wireless Voting

  • Fans can vote by texting a player’s last name to 69622 (MYNBA). Limit ten votes per mobile device per day, and only one vote per player within a 24-hour period. Message and data rates may apply.
  • Fans can vote by entering NBA.com/vote on their mobile device browser. Limit one ballot per mobile device per day.
  • NBA App. Limit one ballot per mobile device per day. Download the app on Anroid and iTunes.

Social Media Voting

  • Facebook Post a status from your personal Facebook account
    To vote via Facebook, voters must post a status update that includes the hashtag #NBAVote and the first and last name of the player who they want to see play in the NBA All-Star Game. Fans can also vote by commenting on a post from the Houston Rockets official Facebook page with the player's first and last name and using the designated hashtag, #NBAVote.

    * Limit one player name per post, and up to ten (10) posts per day, per user
  • Twitter Fans can Tweet from their personal account.
    To vote for the NBA All-Star Vote via Twitter, voters can Tweet, Retweet, or Reply to a player’s first and last name or Twitter handle and the designated hashtag, #NBAVote.

    * Limit one (1) player name per Tweet, and up to ten (10) unique Tweets per day per Twitter account.
  • Instagram Fans can post NBA photos from their personal Instagram account
    To vote for the NBA All-Star Vote via Instagram, voters can post NBA or basketball related original photos with a player’s first and last name or Instagram handle and the designated hashtag, #NBAVote in the lower-third copy.

    * Photos must originate from user’s account.
    * Limit one (1) player name per photo post, and up to ten (10) unique posts per day, per Instagram account.
Tags
Rockets, Allstar

Related Content

Rockets

Allstar