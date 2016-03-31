Countdown to Rocket Launch

Steps to Packing Rocket for Transport to “Rocket Launch Day” Event. Presented by Dave Brown.
After the rocket has been assembled and the glue has dried, it is time to pack the parachute! Here are a few instructions, that if followed correctly, will guarantee that all rockets arrive in tact and ready for launch:

  • Step 1: Separate the rocket into 2 sections: The Booster stage and the Second stage.
  • Step 2: Remove the Nose Cone from the second stage. When you do this the Shock Cord should come out along with the Parachute.
  • Step 3: Take 2 pieces of the wadding you were given in your rocket kit and wad them loosely together to form a ball. DO NOT compress the ball. It should be a wad like the material is called.
  • Step 4: Place the wad ball inside your main body tube and push down only with your finger. DO NOT use a pencil and smash it down. Once the wadding is in, replace the shock cord and fold the parachute in half 3 times until you can gently rap the lines attached to the parachute loosely around the folded parachute.
  • Step 5: Place the parachute inside the main body tube and put the Nose Cone back on the rocket. Note: The process of loading/packing the rocket will take at least 2 people to do easily.

Good luck and call or email dbrown@spacecenter.org or call 832-259-8901 if you have questions!

Rockets Launch Day

Tuesday, April 13, 2017

Please RSVP by Friday, April 1st to Sarah Joseph at SarahJ@rocketball.com or call 281-701-3646. Please include number of students and number of teams.

Rocket Launch Day Fact Sheet
