Best Season Ever?

Bballbreakdown.com - James Harden is the Unequivocal MVP - "I know we're supposed to act like the MVP race is really close and every one of the four top candidates has a legitimate case for the award. In most years, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook or LeBron James would be running away with it. But even in a year where historic performances are everywhere, James Harden's is the most historic of them all."

FiveThirtyEight.com - The Case for James Harden for MVP - "...dig deeper into the 27-year-old's game, past the talking points about the flopping or the antiquated takes about his lackluster off-ball defense, and you'll see a player who manages to lift the games of everyone around him. He has undoubtedly helped the Houston Rockets — who no one expected to be this good this year, let alone a title contender — become the best version of their offensively-dominant selves. And that, more than anything else, is Harden's case for MVP."

FoxSports.com - 10 Greatest Individual Seasons, Ranked - "...when you factor in Harden's own buckets and the points he generates off of assists, The Beard is having the single most-productive season the NBA has seen."

Chron.com (Houston Chronicle) - Where James Harden's Season Ranks Among All-Time Rockets Greats - "Once the season ends, Harden and Robertson will be the only players in league history to average at least 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds per game for an entire season. Doing this on a team well-positioned in the Western Conference despite a roster that had the Rockets predicted as marginal playoff contenders in the preseason, places Harden's year near the top of this list."