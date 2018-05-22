2018 RPD Auditions
Auditions start June 30, 2018
Before you Audition – Need help?
Rockets Power Dancers will offer 4 audition prep classes to help you prepare for auditions. Prep classes are designed to show you a glimpse of RPD choreography, style and pace. You will also get a chance to meet the Coach & Choreographer of RPD and attend an auditions Q&A session.
Remaining RPD Prep Classes:
Saturday, June 16th – 9:30AM-11:30AM
All RPD Prep Classes will be held at UH Recreation and Wellness Center. 4500 University Drive, Houston, TX 77004. Registration starts at 9AM and classes begin at 9:30AM.
Parking for Prep Classes:
$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)
Rockets Power Dancers Preliminary Auditions
Saturday, June 30, 2018
Location:
UH Recreation and Wellness Center
4500 University Drive
Houston, TX 77004
Details:
Registration: 8:00AM
Registration fee: $25 (cash only)
Parking for Preliminary Auditions:
$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)
Audition Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older and a high school graduate by September 1, 2018 (valid I.D. required on the day of auditions)
- Must be a full-time college student and/or hold a full-time job
- Complete audition application, release form and provide professional/dance resume
- Must provide non-returnable current color headshot and full body photo
- Must be able to attend Rockets home games & all evening rehearsals 2-3 times a week
- Must be able to attend a certain number of appearances & other related Rockets events/activities
- If selected to the team, a one-year contract and commitment are required
- Drug test screening and background check are required of audition finalists
- Walk ups day of auditions are welcomed!
Attire:
- Two-piece dance ensemble (must be fitted, no pants & must show midriff)
- Shoe of preference with non-marking soles
- Flesh tone pantyhose or dance tights
- Performance ready hair and make-up
What are we looking for?
- Professionalism
- Confidence, personality, showmanship, energy and enthusiasm
- Dancers who are well spoken and can represent the Houston Rockets and RPD in a professional manner on and off the court
- Ability to pick up dance choreography quickly
- Consistent positive attitude
- Strong teamwork skills
- Ability and desire to commit for one full year
Audition process on Saturday, June 30, 2018
- Open auditions are closed to the public, family and friends
- Preliminary auditions will consist of a series of 2-3 eliminations that will include: stylized choreography and hip-hop
- We recommend that you bring food and drink to keep your energy up and hydrated between rounds
- Candidates will be judged on appearance, dance ability, style, strength and completion of choreography, energy, projection, potential, personality and attitude
- Finalists will be announced at the end of the day
- The Houston Rockets can make changes at their sole discretion in the best interest of the Houston Rockets Power Dancers throughout the entire audition process.
choreography
Finalists Interviews:
Monday, July 2, 2018 by appointment only
Finalists Boot Camp:
July 3rd
July 5th – July 9th
All Boot Camp times will be from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
RPD Finals:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Toyota Center - 1510 Polk Street Houston, TX 77002. Doors open at 6PM. Show starts at 7PM.
The 2018-2019 Rockets Power Dancers will be announced at the end of the night!