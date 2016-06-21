2016 Summer League Schedule Announced

The 24-team field at NBA Summer League 2016 is composed of 11 playoff teams from the 2015-16 NBA season, 12 teams with lottery picks in NBA Draft 2016 and an NBA Development League Select Team. Teams will compete in three preliminary round games from July 8-12 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 13 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 18. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time

Date Opponent Time Channel Location July 8 Hawks 5:00 PM NBATV Cox Pavilion July 10 Kings 3:30 PM NBATV Thomas & Mack July 11 NBA D-League 3:00 PM NBATV Cox Pavilion

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU and WatchESPN. Coverage of NBA Summer League will tip off on ESPN on July 8. In total, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will broadcast 25 games, including all four quarterfinal games, both semifinal games and the Championship Game on Monday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center. Fans can also log on to ESPN3, where all 67 games will be live-streamed.

NBA TV will also present a full slate of NBA Summer League action, televising a total of 30 games. The network’s coverage will begin on July 8 with an opening-day triple-header featuring the Houston Rockets against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. CT.

