2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Washington Wizards

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 106.7, 11th Overall

Defense: 104.3, 10th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

25-18 | .581 | 1/2

Conf.: 13-10

Div.: 4-3

Home: 15-8

Road: 10-10

FRONTCOURT: B

Otto Porter Jr. cashed in during free agency and is playing up to his new contract on both ends of the floor. Marcin Gortat’s numbers have dipped, but he remains the only real inside force the Wizards can rely on. Markieff Morris does his dirty work without much fanfare.

BACKCOURT: A

Bradley Beal overall game has improved and he is playing like the All-Star he should have been last season, and will be this season. All-Star John Wall shook of the injury bug and is up to his usual dynamic work at point guard.

DEFENSE: B+

The Wizards fit the championship profile in this regard. They’re a top 10 defense with starters capable of playing at a high level as a unit as well as having lockdown individual capabilities. It starts with Wall and Beal, both underrated defenders for their position. They can put pressure on the ball with the size and length to make things miserable for the opposition.

BENCH: C-

Scott Brooks spent a portion of the early part of the season publicly questioning where the production was from his bench. Mike Scott and Kelly Oubre stepped up to the challenge with the occasional scoring punch and a pointed focus on the defensive end. More was expected of Jodie Meeks.

COACHING: B

Brooks doesn’t get much credit for what he brings, and never has. And he has yet to cure the consistency issues that have plagued this crew for years. But he allows his stars to play to their strengths and his teams win.

OVERALL GRADE: B+

The Wizards often spend more time talking about themselves as an elite team and as a challenger to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference than they do playing like one. They have work to do if they are going to live up to their own hype. The only thing they’ve won lately is the Southeast Division, and that didn’t get them past Boston in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals.

As Beal progresses from good player to All-Star to potentially great player, the Wizards will continue to climb the ladder. He and Wall continue to tout themselves as the best backcourt in the league, which is ambitious given the firepower in a few other spots. That unwavering confidence in themselves is what has carried the Wizards for years now and will have to continue to do so.

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. You can e-mail him here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.