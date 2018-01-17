2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Golden State Warriors

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 113.6, 1st overall

Defense: 102.9, 3rd overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

35-9 | .795 | —

Conf.: 20-6

Div.: 5-2

Home: 16-6

Road: 19-3

FRONTCOURT: A-

Another tremendous season appears to be in the works by Kevin Durant, who’s making half his shots and hitting all the triggers. And Draymond Green -- how many players can lead their team in rebounding and assists while playing high level defense? The center position remains a weak spot, however, with Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee mainly taking up space and setting picks.

BACKCOURT: A

Leading scorer Stephen Curry is nearly playing on the level of his MVP seasons, which says plenty, given that those seasons came without Durant around to assume a portion of the load. Likewise, Klay Thompson (20.7 points) once again is proving to be the ideal running mate and is connecting on nearly 45 percent from deep. Is there a better starting backcourt in the NBA? Maybe not, especially offensively.

DEFENSE: B+

They’ve been better than this, and therefore this year’s team suffers by comparison. But that’s nitpicky. The Warriors still are among the leaders in defensive shooting percentage and Draymond, the reigning Kia Defensive Player of the Year, remains a sturdy and dependable stopper. And guess who’s a front-runner for that award this year? Don’t be surprised if Durant wins it, though -- he’s been that good.

BENCH: B+

Jordan Bell evidently was a wise buy last summer in the Draft. The rookie is getting (and earning) important minutes while playing through his mental mistakes. Nick Young adds to a formidable deep threat core, David West has never looked more impressive in a Warriors’ uniform, and Shaun Livingston remains a steady sub at guard. But Patrick McCaw, once a revelation off the bench, has slowly regressed from his rookie season.

COACHING: A

The good news for Steve Kerr and the Warriors is he hasn’t missed any games because of back issues, unlike the last two seasons. This allows Kerr to take his rightful place on the bench and inside the heads of his players without fear. Kerr is a fantastic communicator -- on this level, coaching is 75 percent communicating -- and has the ability to reach personalities ranging from Curry to Draymond, no easy task. Plus, his staff is top notch.

OVERALL GRADE: A

Move along, nothing to see here. Which means: There’s nothing to be alarmed about. The Warriors are navigating through the 82-game grind without any serious injury issues, which really is the goal. Kerr has done a masterfully sneaky job of resting his key players without drawing the anger of the NBA; again, when you’ve got this much talent, the idea is to be fresh and healthy come springtime, which is a win-win-win for the NBA, the networks and of course the Warriors.

This team lacks any weakness, headaches or worries and there’s depth galore. The only questions between now and then is Bell’s development and if Curry (or Durant) will walk away with the Kia MVP trophy.

Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.