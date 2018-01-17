2017-18 Midseason Report Card: San Antonio Spurs

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 105.1, 13th Overall

Defense: 101.1, 2nd Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

29-15 | .659 | 2.5

Conf.: 16-9

Div.: 5-3

Home: 19-2

Road: 10-13

FRONTCOURT: B

Injuries have sideswiped Kawhi Leonard’s season, thus far. But LaMarcus Aldridge is back to playing at an All-Star level. Pau Gasol, even at this advanced stage of his career, is still more than capable of holding his own. Kyle Anderson filled in admirably for Leonard.

BACKCOURT: B

Tony Parker’s injury issues have pressed both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills into starting duty throughout the first few months of the season, duty they both managed. Bryn Forbes is the latest find in the Spurs’ scouting/player development magic machine.

DEFENSE: A

The names on the back of the jerseys don’t change the demand or expectation from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. You’re going to play with maximum energy and effort defensively or you will not play. Doing at a league-best level with Leonard out for as much as he’s been, however, is rich, even for the Spurs.

BENCH: B+

Age is nothing but a number to Manu Ginobili, who is still going strong at 40. Brandon Paul has been a pleasant surprise and the Spurs always put their role players to good use in a pinch.

COACHING: A

Pop’s outspoken ways on the social and political issues of the days have overshadowed the fact that he’s prodded these Spurs into the top three mix in the Western Conference standings, when it wasn’t clear they’d be able to make it there under the circumstances.

OVERALL GRADE: B+

Reaching this point of yet another NBA season without people talking about them as legitimate title contenders is nothing new for the Spurs. It would be a stick to the system to be here with them being anything but the most overlooked team in basketball they’ve always been. They are are also the most dangerous threat to the dream postseason matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets that so many believe is coming.

Leonard is back in the mix, playing through whatever physical ills he has to, and anxious to get back to the business of battling the Warriors the way he did in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals last season. Having Aldridge as his copilot, and with his confidence renewed and Pop believing in him after the big man requested a trade during the offseason, the Spurs could shake up the order of things in the postseason.

