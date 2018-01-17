2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Detroit Pistons

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 104.3, 18th Overall

Defense: 104.2, 8th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

22-19 | .537 | 3.5

Conf.: 13-13

Div.: 4-5

Home: 13-5

Road: 9-14

FRONTCOURT: B+

Center Andre Drummond looks like a hoops relic from the last century, but the Pistons love his ability to generate second offense by crashing the glass. Tobias Harris basically has doubled his 3-point game, launching and making career highs while shooting 43 percent. Stanley Johnson still hasn’t matched his rookie production from two years ago.

BACKCOURT: B-

Avery Bradley has been as helpful as anticipated since arriving from Boston, helping Detroit at both ends. Reggie Jackson’s severe ankle sprain in late December flipped point guard duties to Ish Smith.

DEFENSE: C-

The Pistons’ defense tightens up late in games, but they give up too many points early, leading to unnecessary -- and sizable -- first-quarter deficits.

BENCH: D

This grade requires a qualifier: Injuries to five of the top eight rotation guys have led to a thinned bench as players such as Smith, Anthony Tolliver and Reggie Bullock have logged in as starters.

COACHING: C

This is Stan Van Gundy’s fourth year on a five-year contract, with a playoff spot fairly essential to the development he has in mind for this team -- and to his job security perhaps.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

Detroit is on pace to shatter the franchise record for 3-point buckets and has upped its success from 7.7 3FGM last season to 10.8 now. That’s a nod to the modern NBA game, and so is a winning record at the midpoint for only the fourth time in the past 11 seasons. The Pistons were 14-6 through November before injuries and inconsistency bit. The new downtown arena has been nice (yet good for only 29th in home attendance), but they need to get healthy and clean up that road record.

