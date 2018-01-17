2017-18 Midseason Report Card: New Orleans Pelicans

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 108.6, 6th Overall

Defense: 107.8, 24th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

21-20 | .512 | 9.0

Conf.: 11-15

Div.: 2-4

Home: 11-9

Road: 10-11

FRONTCOURT: A+

No disrespect to the rest of the league, but Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins provide the biggest (literally) headaches for coaches around the league. They attack inside and out and play off of each other exquisitely. They score, rebound, facilitate … basically, they do it all.

BACKCOURT: C+

Jrue Holiday leads this team in minutes and has been better than you realize, as has E’Twaun Moore. The Pelcans best group might be a three-guard lineup with Rajon Rondo in the mix.

DEFENSE: F

This is where the Pelicans’ flawed underbelly gets exposed. They’re not just bad on defense, they’ve been atrocious at times, rendering all of their other fine qualities moot. It’s not a matter of having the physical personnel to be better. It’s just not in this group’s DNA to perform at a higher level.

BENCH: D

The Pelicans have been searching for a difference maker off the bench since before they paired up Davis and Cousins. The need is even more pressing now, given the uncertainty of the future (free agency for Cousins and, of course, next month’s trade deadline) and what they’ll need in a potential postseason setting.

COACHING: C

Alvin Gentry’s desire to play a certain way changed when the Pelicans acquired Cousins. There’s no denying that. His struggles trying to find the right mix around his two superstars, though, has been the biggest problem.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

The Pelicans on paper versus the Pelicans in the flesh, that is the problem in the Crescent City. The mismatches the Pelicans could exploit in a playoff series with Davis and Cousins are endless. They have to make it to the postseason first, which is not guaranteed. There is still plenty of work to be done with this group. And they have to survive the trade deadline to see this science project through to the ending that both big men deserve.

That means the Pelicans front office has to dig deep by the trade deadline to see if there is anything, anything at all, that can be done to help facilitate this process. In a league where the vast majority of the playoff-bound teams are playing a similar style, the Pelicans have the raw materials to go against that grain and wreak havoc, if they have the organizational fortitude to go there.

