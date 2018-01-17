2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Denver Nuggets

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 106.8, 10th Overall

Defense: 106.7, 20th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

22-21 | .512 | 5.5

Conf.: 13-14

Div.: 4-6

Home: 15-5

Road: 7-16

FRONTCOURT: B-

Center Nikola Jokic still delights fans with his all-around game but he needs to develop consistency to rank with the NBA’s best. Paul Millsap’s wrist surgery in November put on hold his chemistry and development with this group. Wilson Chandler has been having the least productive season of his career.

BACKCOURT: B

When you factor in their ages and experience levels, point guard Jamal Murray (who won’t turn 20 until after the All-Star break) and shooting guard Gary Harris, 23, are shouldering impressive loads for Denver. Harris in particular is doing double duty, leading the Nuggets in scoring while drawing the toughest defensive assignments.

DEFENSE: C+

The Nuggets were getting traction at that end recently, heading toward midseason with a 17-game stretch in which they limited opponents to 102.5 ppg on 45.8 percent shooting (34.8 percent from the arc).

BENCH: B-

Forward Trey Lyles has seized opportunity through minutes opened up by Millsap’s injury. He has averaged 15.1 points and 27.4 minutes in December and January, still as a reserve. Will Barton and Mason Plumlee have helped in their roles, while others still are earning coach Michael Malone’s trust.

COACHING: B+

Malone is a tough, defense-first coach who fits this young, developing roster. He recently banned the word “playoffs” after some lackluster play, and acknowledged he might have so shortened his rotation in demanding defense that the guys who were playing felt exhausted.

OVERALL GRADE: C

Denver’s homecourt advantage remains real (15-5) even through spotty performances. Opponents have shot well – too well – against them, The win three-lose two, win two-lose three inconsistency won’t serve these guys well even if they hang around for one of the West’s low postseason bids. Millsap, due back around the All-Star break, should be easy enough to add to the mix.

