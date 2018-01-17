2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Brooklyn Nets

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 102.8, 26th Overall

Defense: 106.1, 16th Overall

W-L | Pct | GB

16-27 | .372 | 17.5

Conf.: 9-16

Div.: 0-7

Home: 9-13

Road: 7-14

FRONTCOURT: D

Rondae-Hollis Jefferson has improved in his third season, but remains limited offensively. DeMarre Carroll is solid, but the two forwards aren't providing much from beyond the arc and the departure of Brook Lopez has left a void at center.

BACKCOURT: C

Spencer Dinwiddie, on a league-minimum contract through next season, has been the Nets' best player and leads the league in assist/turnover ratio. Allen Crabbe, the team's highest paid player, has seen his shooting drop off.

DEFENSE: C

The Nets were a bottom-five defensive team through early December, but have been much improved since. No team has forced its opponents to take a greater percentage of their shots from between the restricted area and 3-point range.

BENCH: D

The Nets' bench was strongest when D'Angelo Russell was healthy, because Dinwiddie was running the second unit. Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen have improved through the season, but the bench still ranks as a bottom-10 unit.

COACHING: B

Kenny Atkinson has his young team taking and forcing the right kinds of shots, playing hard, and giving good teams tough games. The Nets are both relentless and fun to watch, but not talented enough to win consistently.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

The Nets have made progress in Year 2 under Atkinson and general manager Sean Marks. There has been clear improvement from the young players that were in Brooklyn last season, as well as more talent added to the mix. Injuries to Jeremy Lin (on the first day of the season) and Russell (who has missed 31 of the first 43 games) have obviously hurt, though they've also accelerated the development of LeVert and made it clear that the Nets have a player in Dinwiddie.

While Marks continues to explore the trade market in search of more assets, the goals for the second half of the season are clear. The Nets need to get Russell healthy and start developing him into a point guard that makes his team better, while seeing if Jahlil Okafor can be a positive contributor in a pace-and-space system. If both of those things happen while guys like LeVert and Allen continue to get better, it will have been a successful season.

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.