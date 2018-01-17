2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Dallas Mavericks

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 104.7, 15th Overall

Defense: 107.0, 22nd Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

15-29 | .341 | 16.5

Conf.: 8-18

Div.: 2-4

Home: 11-9

Road: 10-11

FRONTCOURT: C

Harrison Barnes has discovered his true game in Dallas, not that anyone outside of the DFW metroplex has noticed. Dirk Nowitzki, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, simply cannot do the things he once did.

BACKCOURT: D

Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is a future star, but is learning on the job and dealing with the expected growing pains. Wesley Matthews doesn’t have a convenient explanation for his dip in scoring and stagnant production across the board.

DEFENSE: D

The Mavericks are a proud and veteran-led group. And they play for one of the best coaches in basketball, so their effort isn’t always reflected in their results. Physically, they just don’t match up agains the league’s elite.

BENCH: D

The Mavericks’ point guard depth is solid (JJ Barea, Yogi Ferrell and Devin Harris). Dwight Powell and Max Kleber provide some quality minutes. The return of Nerlens Noel from thumb surgery could change things heading into the All-Star break.

COACHING: B

That the Mavericks remain as competitive as they have this season is a testament to Rick Carlisle’s ability to navigate one of the toughest transitions any coach has to endure. That long ride down the championship mountain top is as treacherous as it is steep.

OVERALL GRADE: D

The Mavericks are in a clear rebuilding mode, a painstaking process for a franchise that can still smell the fumes from its championship days. The truth is, the league has gone through several cycles since the Mavericks were on top. Their inability to attract several of their high-profile free agent targets in recent years no doubt set them on this current course. Having Dirk still around and healthy during this time is a bonus, even if he can’t perform the way he used to.

But there’s no denying that Smith is the future. Carlisle putting the ball in his hands from the start and allowing the rookie to play through the inevitable growing pains is a critical part of the process. Having Barnes develop a thicker skin as a No. 1 option certainly helps. The Mavericks won’t have to groom someone for that role as long as he’s under contract. That said, there’s no sugar coating it. Reality has to be a painful pill to swallow these days in Dallas.

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. You can e-mail him here and follow him on Twitter.

