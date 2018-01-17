2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Los Angeles Lakers

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

FRONTCOURT: B-

The centerpiece of the Lakers is the Kyle Kuzma-Brandon Ingram forward combo and also the biggest hope for the future. Kuzma was a a late first-round steal who brings flair (which is important in LA) and a fairly reliable touch from all over the floor. Ingram is flourishing more in his second year, enough to put all trade talk to rest. Center Brook Lopez seems unhappy with his role and minutes.

BACKCOURT: C-

Rookie Lonzo Ball can’t possibly play well enough to drown out the noise and expectations, but given all that, he’s looked fine, with the exception of his dreadful shooting from deep (30 percent yet improving) and disappearing lapses. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is better suited in a bench role, given his 40 percent shooting.

DEFENSE: C-

The Lakers went through a rough patch when defense failed them during a nine-game losing streak, with notable collapses against the Hornets and Thunder. Mental breakdowns and poor switches have been their downfall; some of this can be attribution to a lack of experience. Also, the makeup of the team isn’t defense-friendly; where’s the rim protector? That’s something the Lakers need to address this summer.

BENCH: C-

Julius Randle brings a brute mentality to the paint and although he lacks depth in his shooting, the Lakers face a tough decision with him in the off-season, when he hits free agency. Jordan Clarkson is a solid player, just overpaid, while Larry Nance Jr. hasn’t yet developed beyond dunking. Josh Hart has played his way into the rotation.

COACHING: C+

Luke Walton has the temperament to deal with the losing and growing pains, which must be hard for someone who won titles as a player with the Lakers and also as an assistant with the mighty Warriors. Walton’s mission is to give playing time to the young players who matter, let them play through their mistakes now (as opposed to later) and keep their spirits up, and tinker with the lineup and matchups every now and then. Hard to find fault with him so far.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

If judged on wins and losses, this is a disappointing season so far for the Lakers (although four losses in OT could’ve meant for a better record). The emerging talent is there even if the wins aren’t. Yet the front office is looking at the bigger picture, as it should. Ball has improved steadily since the first month.

Kuzma shows signs of being a potential star. And Ingram looks like a special player, especially if he can keep his intensity up. Yes, there are holes but that’s to be expected during a rebuild. The big test for the Lakers comes this summer when, without the luxury of a first-round pick, they must add help through free agency and possible trades.

