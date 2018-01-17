2017-18 Midseason Report Card: New York Knicks

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 104.2, 18th Overall

Defense: 105.7, 15th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

19-24 | .452 | 14.5

Conf.: 9-16

Div.: 4-3

Home: 16-8

Road: 4-15

FRONTCOURT: B

Kristaps Porzingis got off to a hot start, but at the midway point, his effective field goal percentage is down from last season, and he hasn't been much of a playmaker. Enes Kanter has played strong inside.

BACKCOURT: C

Courtney Lee is having the best shooting season of his career and doing so at a higher volume than he has in the past. Jarrett Jack has had his ups and downs as a veteran caretaker at point guard.

DEFENSE: C

The Knicks have had one of the league's most improved defenses, having allowed 3.0 fewer points per 100 possessions than they did last season. Improvement has come inside; they've defended the basket and rebounded better.

BENCH: C

Frank Ntilikina has shown promise on both ends of the floor, Kyle O'Quinn has been solid on the interior, and Michael Beasley has had some huge scoring games. But the offense has generally struggled with Porzingis off the floor.

COACHING: C

Freed from the shadow of Phil Jackson, Jeff Hornacek deserves some credit for the Knicks' defensive improvement. But the offense remains just as slow and mid-range heavy as it was when they were running the triangle.

OVERALL GRADE: C

The Knicks have moved on from Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson, and have two under-23 players – Ntilikina and Porzingis -- to build around going forward. But the first half of this season has been very similar to the first half of last season, with a home-heavy schedule helping them get off to a strong start. The Knicks have played well at Madison Square Garden, but not so well on the road, where they're spending most of January and February.

The absence of Tim Hardaway Jr. for more than a month hurt the offense, which seriously lacks 3-point shooting without him. There's more reason to believe in this season's stronger-than-expected start than that of last season (a better point differential), but the Knicks will have to become a much better road team to remain in playoff contention after the All-Star break.

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

