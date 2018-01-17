2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Sacramento Kings

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 100.2, 30th Overall

Defense: 110.2, 30th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

13-29 | .310 | 21.0

Conf.: 8-16

Div.: 3-7

Home: 9-14

Road: 5-13

FRONTCOURT: D+

Veteran Zach Randolph brought toughness and low-post smarts to the Kings and is teaching those values to young pup Willie Cauley-Stein. Randolph has sparkled, leading the club in scoring and rebounding. Some nights it rubs off on Cauley-Stein, who’s improved offensively but also dealing with inconsistency. One of the Kings’ problems is the lack of a scoring small forward.

BACKCOURT: C-

Signed in the offseason after a solid year in Utah, George Hill is a poor fit and needs to be moved if possible. Buddy Hield is Sacramento's best 3-point threat, which also means he doesn’t get to the free throw line. Lottery pick De’Aaron Fox is as advertised: blazing speed with the ball, limited range with the shot.

DEFENSE: D-

The Kings play hard and that’s about the best you can say about their defense. They once surrendered 131 points to the Hornets and 126 to the Hawks and they sit at the bottom overall. With his length and athletic ability, Cauley-Stein should rank among the top shot-blockers but he’s still learning all the tricks. Fox brings quick hands to cut off passing lanes and as he matures could rank among the steals leaders.

BENCH: D

Bogdan Bogdanovic has had moments and is often a top-three option but two other rookies, Frank Mason and Justin Jackson, bring mixed results. Inconsistency also plagues second-year man Skal Labissieri. Meanwhile, at this stage, old man Vince Carter (24 points against the Cavs recently) is more inspirational than productive day-to-day, which is to be expected when you’re pushing 41.

COACHING: C

Dave Joerger’s job rests on his ability to develop a young group by giving playing time and guidance instead of pushing for a playoff berth. That comes later, and only if he succeeds in developing the players. So far, so mixed: While Fox and Bogdonovic, have, to a degree, shown promise, others are still looking to gain traction.

OVERALL GRADE: D

After a summer of trades, free agent signings and drafting multiple players, the Kings find themselves in a familiar spot: the bottom in the West. This team looks good in spurts and owns a handful of signature wins but can’t piece together a solid week or two. Plus, they’re severely challenged offensively and average fewer points than anyone because they lack an A-list scorer. That’s the drawback when you’re stocked with young players and new vets.

Patience is a requirement -- again -- in Sactown except this time, it seems different; you get the hunch that patience will be rewarded soon. Maybe not this season, but Fox and Friends have upside and it will show.

Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.