2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Utah Jazz

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 103.7, 20th Overall

Defense: 104.6, 12th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

17-25 | .405 | 10.0

Conf.: 9-14

Div.: 4-7

Home: 13-7

Road: 4-18

FRONTCOURT: D

Center Rudy Gobert has been sidelined twice by knee injuries, the single greatest blow the Jazz frontcourt could suffer (beyond something season-ending, as Thabo Sefolosha’s right ACL is). Gobert is the anchor of Utah’s defense and a lob-and-putback guy. Joe Ingles has added 3-point reliability. Steady Derrick Favors is a trade candidate.

BACKCOURT: B

Rookie Donovan Mitchell has been aces, thrusting himself to the top of Kia Rookie of the Year consideration while showing way more offense than the Jazz expected. Point guard Ricky Rubio’s anemic assists average (4.8 vs. 9.1 last season in Minnesota) pulls down this grade.

DEFENSE: C

When Gobert is around, the entire defense benefits. When he’s hurt, opponents kick sand in Utah defenders’ faces. That’s the thing about averages. The Jazz’s slow pace sometimes gets confused for effective D. Mitchell has shown tenacity in checking troublesome wings.

BENCH: D

Hurt, unreliable or both can describe too many of the Jazz’s reserves. Alec Burks, Joe Johnson and Rodney Hood all have struggled with their shots. Dante Exum, Raul Neto and now Sefolosha have missed time to injuries.

COACHING: B-

This isn’t Quin Snyder’s first rodeo -- he knows this is shaping up as a development season to bring along Mitchell, try different lineups and probe various players for when Utah can gather itself for another playoff push.

OVERALL GRADE: D

That D is as much for disappointment as anything. Had the Jazz stayed healthy, they might have been able to show real resiliency in the season after Gordon Hayward left them. But when you’re trying to make do with backups in starters’ roles or letting more air out of the ball, you can’t reach “resilient” and have to settle for “plucky.”

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.