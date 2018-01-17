2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Charlotte Hornets

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 103.5, 23rd Overall

Defense: 104.5, 12th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

16-25 | .390 | 8.5

Conf.: 7-14

Div.: 4-2

Home: 11-12

Road: 5-13

FRONTCOURT: C-

Dwight Howard has been better than anyone not named Howard could have imagined, given the way 2016-17 ended for him in Atlanta. As always, he’s a double-double machine -- but he has has introduced some new offensive wrinkles and generated legitimate All-Star buzz after not being in that mix the past few seasons. Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist have been solid but nowhere near spectacular.

BACKCOURT: C

Kemba Walker is playing like an All-Star again and leads the team in scoring, assists and steals. He’s doing his usual damage but without the production the Hornets were expecting from Nicolas Batum when he came back from injury.

DEFENSE: B

The Hornets have found their defensive footing with new pieces added to the mix, proof that coach Steve Clifford’s scheme is bolstered by design as opposed to the sum of its parts. Howard’s not the shot-blocking menace he once was but his presence in the paint matters.

BENCH: D

Jeremy Lamb’s play has saved this group from disastrous results. More was expected of Frank Kaminsky at this point of his career. Rookies Malik Monk and Dwyane Bacon have had choppy NBA transitions. And the absence of Cody Zeller due to injury has hurt this group’s overall flow.

COACHING: INCOMPLETE

Health issues forced Clifford to take time away from the job and put Stephen Silas in a tough spot as the Hornets have tried to relocate the rhythm and flow that made them a playoff team two years ago. We’ll find out if the time away has helped Clifford refresh his perspective on what needs to change going forward.

OVERALL GRADE: D

For all of the progress that was made through the 2016 playoff season, the Hornets are proof that the process has to be fed and refreshed annually. They haven’t hit a Draft pick or free-agent signing out of the park the past two seasons and it shows in the standings. The Hornets have fallen off considerably the past season and a half.

Rich Cho is one of the league’s most well-respected front-office operators, so there is reason to believe the Hornets can get back to playoff level. But it might take some radical changing of this roster to make it happen. The investments made in their own free agents (Batum, Williams and Kidd-Gilchrist) has not provided the boost expected. And the lack of an impact rookie addition has only exacerbated the problem.

