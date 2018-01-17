2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Miami Heat

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 103.6, 22nd Overall

Defense: 104.2, 8th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

25-17 | .595 | --

Conf.: 17-9

Div.: 6-3

Home: 12-9

Road: 13-8

FRONTCOURT: B

Josh Richardson, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk -- and whoever Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has had to plug into his starting lineup due to injuries to Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow -- have all provided the timely production needed to navigate a tough start to this season.

BACKCOURT: B

Goran Dragic has asserted himself as the leader of this team and commands that respect from his teammates and around the league. Dion Waiters, whose season is over after 30 games due to an ankle that needs surgery, was the Heat’s second leading scorer.

DEFENSE: B+

The Heat being a top-10 defense should come as no surprise, given Spoelstra’s attention to that part of the game and the system that’s been in place for years. An elite rim protector like Whiteside always helps and a roster with long and athletic players capable of playing multiple position always works.

BENCH: B

Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington give the Heat two excellent backcourt options when the starters need a break. Adebayo, a breakout star in Summer League, is growing into his role. There are also veteran options aplenty, depending on the situation.

COACHING: A

It’s easy to forget that Spoelstra is the dean of Eastern Conference coaches and trails only Gregg Popovich, among active coaches, in terms of years of service with his current team. The Heat play with an edge. Once again, he’s done an excellent job coaxing everything he can out of his roster.

OVERALL GRADE: B

The true testament to the winning culture the Heat have touted for years is not the work done with rosters loaded with superstar talent, but the way they grow and develop young players into the type of crew they have now. Their subtle rise through the first half of this season is all about that culture.

All of the investment in their own talent, not to mention the addition of Olynyk in free agency, allows Heat boss Pat Riley to pick and choose when (not if) he wants to shake things up. The Heat have the assets, history and promise for the future that always serves an organization well during the league’s free agent/recruiting season. But if they are going to be a top-four finisher in the playoff chase, there’s no rush.

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. You can e-mail him here and follow him on Twitter.

