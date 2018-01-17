2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Memphis Grizzlies

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 102.8, 25th Overall

Defense: 106.3, 17th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

13-28 | .317 | 17

Conf.: 12-16

Div.: 5-6

Home: 8-13

Road: 5-15

FRONTCOURT: C

Marc Gasol is still one of the better centers in the league but his name is noticeably absent from All-Star, MVP and Defensive Player of the Year conversations. After years of playing alongside veterans he’s working with the likes of JaMychal Green and rookie Dillon Brooks these days.

BACKCOURT: C

Getting just 12 starts (so far) out of Mike Conley this season has been a spirit crusher. Tyreke Evans has resurrected his profile, though, showing off the skills that made him Rookie of the Year in 2010.

DEFENSE: D

The Grit and Grind days on the defensive end are long gone. The Grizzlies don’t have the seasoning or personnel to play that style anymore. They haven’t fallen all the way to the bottom, but they are no longer among the league’s elite defensive outfits, which they were when they slugged there way to the Western Conference finals under Lionel Hollins.

BENCH: D

Conley’s injury and the upheaval from the coaching change, and subsequent rotational shifts, haven’t allowed much cultivation here. Andrew Harrison wasn’t supposed to start 24 games. And they’ve never gotten what they needed out of Chandler Parsons.

COACHING: Incomplete

It’s unfair to to saddle J.B. Bickerstaff with a grade for something he didn’t sign up for. The Grizzlies sealed their fate this season when they fired David Fizdale after that 7-12 start and turned the program inside out.

OVERALL GRADE: D-

It’s still unclear what the organization thought they had in this team with only Conley and Gasol as key pieces leftover from their contender days. A huge financial investment in your own star free agents entitles you to hold someone accountable, namely the players, but not the coach just 19 games into his second season on the job as he’s trying to reshape the culture. So Fizdale shook things up a little bit and stepped on a few toes, the Grizzlies needed the wake up call. He realized they weren’t going to be contenders this season, that it would be a process getting back to that level.

Now there is uncertainty going forward. Injury concerns continue to cloud Conley’s future. And Gasol’s reputation and game don’t have the same shine after the fallout with and firing of Fizdale. In the absence of a young building block talent being groomed as a franchise pillar for the future, the Grizlies are stuck, at least for the time being, in that no-man’s land they avoided for years with their quirky but successful Grint and Grind crew.

