2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Cleveland Cavaliers

(All stats and records through Jan. 14

Offense: 110.2, 5th Overall

Defense: 109.3, 29th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

22-16 | .619 | --

Conf.: 19-10

Div.: 6-4

Home: 15-4

Road: 11-12

FRONTCOURT: B

LeBron James has turned back the clock at age 33 in apparent pursuit of a fifth Kia MVP award (he won his first four from 2009-13). Kevin Love’s move to center has produced mixed results. Jae Crowder has not thrived since arriving from Boston in the Cavs’ matchups style.

BACKCOURT: C-

Everyone figured Cleveland would face adjustments in shifting from Kyrie Irving to place-holders such as Jose Calderon and Derrick Rose to healed Isaiah Thomas. But J.R. Smith’s performance dropoff is a bigger concern.

DEFENSE: D-

This is where the red flag is planted on the Cavaliers’ championship ambitions. Giving up exorbitant point totals, coughing up leads, getting burned at the point of attack and lacking serious rim protection are legitimate concerns.

BENCH: C+

There’s talent on this bench, with Jeff Green in particular and Dwyane Wade contributing from reserve roles. But there’s not a lot of youthful energy with this crew, and injuries to Iman Shumpert, Rose and former starter Tristan Thompson hurt.

COACHING: D+

It’s a tough job, trying to keep a veteran title contender focused and active through the long 82-game schedule. But Tyronn Lue himself spoke recently of individual “agendas.” And that eyebrow-raising video clip in Toronto when LeBron James was emphatically talking over Lue was not a good look.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

Pick your perspective: What the Cavaliers are going through is simply them being them, trying to pace themselves for a fourth consecutive Finals push while knowing they can win road playoff games. Or it is a casualness that could calcify into bad habits too hard to break in the championship round or perhaps even sooner. Cleveland has some things to figure out, and already has emboldened a few present and future rivals with inattentive performances. And despite James’ private elixirs, the Cavs are not getting any younger.

