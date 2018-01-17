2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Chicago Bulls

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 101.2, 28th Overall

Defense: 107.8, 24th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

16-27, .372, 10.5

Conf.: 14-13

Div.: 4-6

Home: 10-11

Road: 6-16

FRONTCOURT: B-

Finland’s Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 pick acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade, already is dubbed “The Finnisher” for his 3-point prowess and willingness to go inside. Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis provided an unexpected, er, 1-2 punch.

BACKCOURT: C+

Point guard Kris Dunn since late November has averaged 15.7 points, 4.6 rebound, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals -- stats matched over a full season by only Chris Paul (2008-09) over the past 10 years. Zach LaVine’s return from ACL surgery finally solidifies backcourt.

DEFENSE: D

The Bulls began hemorrhaging points in January, allowing 119.6 through the first seven games. Opponents are shooting a comfy .467 field-goal percentage in 2017-18.

BENCH: C-

Low-profile addition David Nwaba has been a revelation, helpful as a baseline cutter and able to defend three or four positions. LaVine’s return shifts Denzel Valentine into a more fitting reserve role, as Dunn’s improvement did for Jerian Grant.

COACHING: B

Speaking of fit, Fred Hoiberg fits better with this roster, both in terms of the players’ perimeter-shooting skills and their age/experience, than he did with ball-dominant, veteran-laden clubs in his first two Bulls seasons.

OVERALL GRADE: C

“These guys can’t even tank properly.” That was the initial fan reaction to Chicago’s 10-2 run over three weeks of December, that they were thwarting their plan for more draft lottery chances. The front office didn’t anticipate some players rapid development. Snagging a Top 4 pick will be harder, but the Bulls’ taste of success is helpful for growth -- and makes them a more appealing supporting cast for potential free agents. Then again, management could always trade Mirotic and/or center Robin Lopez to boost the lottery odds.

