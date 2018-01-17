2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Milwaukee Bucks

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

FRONTCOURT: B

Giannis Antetokounmpo vaulted from 2017 Kia Most Improved Player to a 2018 Kia MVP candidate with a furious start and play that sometimes was too deferential to less talented teammates. Khris Middleton’s scoring and accuracy were up but he appeared to sag from a heavy minutes load.

BACKCOURT: B

Eric Bledsoe was a valuable acquisition, adding a ball handler and scorer at one end, a hustling defender at the other. Milwaukee was 18-13 to the midpoint after his arrival. When healthy, the rest of the backcourt rotation -- Tony Snell, Malcolm Brogdon, Matthew Dellavedova -- can hit from deep and provides options.

DEFENSE: C-

There’s been a lot of talk, and a fair bit of evidence, that the league has gotten wise to Milwaukee’s blitzing on the defensive end. The Bucks also have gotten burned often by 3-point shooters, who are hitting better than 38 percent against them.

BENCH: D

Giving up Greg Monroe, a Sixth Man sleeper last season, in the Bledsoe trade has hurt Milwaukee in the paint. Thon Maker’s tutorials with Kevin Garnett haven’t shown many results yet. Also, this is a team that could use even shooters, particularly until Antetokounmpo develops some reliable outside range. Jabari Parker’s anticipated return in February packs as many questions as answers.

COACHING: C-

Kidd seems to connect with, and knows, his team as well as almost any coach in the league. But he hasn’t been successful in getting the Bucks to play to a high standard of their own decree, instead seeing them play down to lesser foes and struggle to maintain momentum after two or three victories.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

Milwaukee was supposed to take a bigger step this season, not top last year’s midpoint by only a couple of victories. The Bucks need to advance this spring to take the next step in their growth, but it’s questionable that they do. Parker, if his twice-repaired ACL holds up, might help as an inside threat and emotional boost but Milwaukee needs "The Greek Freak" of the season’s first month and a reinvigorated Middleton more.

