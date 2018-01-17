2017-18 Midseason Report Card: Portland Trail Blazers

(All stats and records through Jan. 14; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 103.6, 22nd Overall

Defense: 103.6, 7th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

22-21 | .524 | 5

Conf.: 11-12

Div.: 3-3

Home: 10-10

Road: 12-10

FRONTCOURT: B

Center Jusuf Nurkic hasn’t performed consistently at the level he displayed late last season that generated so much excitement. Portland likes Al-Farouq Aminu’s 3-point proficiency. Evan Turner has been in the red both offensively and defensively, based on NBA.com's on/off stats.

BACKCOURT: A-

This is the heart of the Portland team, with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum both worthy of All-Star selection. Lillard is the Blazers’ engine, McCollum is the more lethal scorer.

DEFENSE: C-

There’s a sense that when Portland goes small, it winds up overmatched defensively and has to resort to fouls against bigger foes. There also is the challenge of not letting the defense sag just because the scoring has picked up lately.

BENCH: C+

There’s a sameness or interchangeability to the Blazers’ backup forwards that doesn’t lend itself to a definite pecking order. Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton have been good in relief of Lillard and McCollum.

COACHING: C+

Terry Stotts is the fourth-winningest coach in Blazers history and has taken them to four consecutive postseasons. But another four – the past four seasons as a Top 10 offensive team -- is in jeopardy.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

The Trail Blazers have bumped along in an inconsistent first half, playing well enough on the road while working with an imbalanced scoring attack. There’s optimism for what remains, based on a combined post-All Star break mark of 35-19 the past two seasons. But Portland’s 5-9 performance so far within the West's top eight teams argues against that.

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.