2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Washington Wizards

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 105.8, 13th Overall

Defense: 105.8, 18th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

20-19 | .513 | 9.0

Div.: 3-5

Conf.: 15-12

Home: 16-6

Road: 4-13

FRONTCOURT: C+

Marcin Gortat remains one of the league’s best rebounders and Markieff Morris brings his hard hat every night. The real (pleasant) surprise has been Otto Porter Jr., who is finally playing up to his draft position.

BACKCOURT: A-

While they haven’t played up to their self-described billing as the best backcourt in the league, both John Wall and Bradley Beal have been excellent this season and rank as one of the best duos in the NBA. They’re both playing like All-Stars.

DEFENSE: C-

The Wizards were a top-10 defensive team consistently under the previous coaching staff. But they’ve lost a bit of their edge in the transition to this new staff. They don’t pack the same punch around the rim and lack depth in this department.

BENCH: D

Kelly Oubre is showing signs and Trey Burke has had his moments. Marcus Thornton has been reasonably productive in the minutes he plays but they haven’t necessarily distinguished themselves as a group, on either end of the floor.

COACHING: C+

Scott Brooks knew there would be an adjustment to make, both for the coaching staff and for the players. It took some time to find the right combinations and the most effective rotations. But after a 6-12 start, the Wizards have evolved into one of the East’s upstart teams at the midway point of the season.

OVERALL GRADE: C+

Grumblings during training camp about Wall and Beal not being the best of friends haven’t kept them from continuing as one of the league’s truly elite backcourt duos. Wall does it all on both ends of the floor and Beal is making good on his immense potential (while also staying healthy). Brooks knows how to manage two alpha personalities, having done so with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, so there shouldn’t be anything to worry about here.

They shook off some early struggles and look like a team capable of making a second half run, if they can get more consistent punch from the bench. This is still a team in search of a collective identity, since they are not an elite offensive or defensive outfit this season. But the raw materials are in place.

Sekou Smith is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here and follow him on Twitter.

