2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Golden State Warriors

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 113.3, 2nd Overall

Defense: 101.7, 3rd Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

34-6 | .850 | --

Conf.: 22-5

Div.: 7-1

Home: 18-3

Road: 16-3

FRONTCOURT: A

Going from Andrew Bogut to Zaza Pachulia at center removed a rim protector, but the Warriors still have a Kia MVP candidate and KIa Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on the same frontline? Sure, why not.

BACKCOURT: A+

For all the talk about Stephen Curry trying to find his way, he’s at 24.7 points, 46.9 percent overall and 39.8 percent on 3-pointers. He didn’t get lost in the first place. Klay Thompson is a star on both sides of the ball.

DEFENSE: A

Challenging for the league lead in defensive efficiency and field-goal defense is especially impressive in the wake of the slow start that generated immediate concerns, albeit mostly among fatalists determined to find fault with the Warriors. They’re still good enough.

BENCH: B

Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston still have major roles, but so much has changed around them. Now Ian Clark, David West and rookie Patrick McCaw are playing double-digit minutes, a big difference from past seasons.

COACHING: A

The Warriors’ ability to handle the roster jolt and transition to life with Kevin Durant was always about Steve Kerr and Xs-and-Os, not team chemistry. The first half, therefore, became another proving ground for Kerr with a positive outcome.

OVERALL GRADE: A

The Warriors had two new starters, a bench overhaul, a new No. 1 assistant for the third season in a row, a road-heavy schedule early, a spotlight of massive expectations that might make other teams wilt ... and still opened on 70-win pace. Talk about a perspective that should concern the rest of the league.

The watch between now and the end of the regular season, especially the very end, is whether Golden State will start wearing down after playing into June two years in a row. Kerr made finding rest for his veterans a priority since the first days of training camp and now must turn that into reality as the postseason approaches.

Scott Howard-Cooper has covered the NBA since 1988. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.