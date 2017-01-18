2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Minnesota Timberwolves

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 105.9, 12th Overall

Defense: 107.0, 23rd Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

14-27 | .341 | 20.5

Conf.: 6-18

Div.: 1-6

Home: 10-11

Road: 6-14

FRONTCOURT: B-

Reigning Kia Rookie of the Year (and 21-year-old) center Karl-Anthony Towns has continued his ascent, averaging career highs (21.9 ppg, 12 rpg) and anchoring the interior. With fellow 21-year-old Andrew Wiggins alongside him and Gorgui Dieng signed long-term, the Wolves have assembled their frontcourt for years. Now they just have to wait for them to get NBA experience.

BACKCOURT: C+

Zach LaVine has shown he's not just a dunker, as this season he's shown his ability to score, averaging a career-best 20.4 ppg while shooting nearly 47 percent from the floor. Ricky Rubio is averaging a career-low 7.5 ppg, but remains a great passer, even while he attempts to secure a permanent place in Thibs' crunch-time playing rotations.

DEFENSE: C

For a team with so many young and athletic players, with a coach (Tom Thibodeau) known for his defensive prowess, the Wolves have been disappointing on the defensive end, the one area where many expected them to show immediate improvement.

BENCH: C

Other than Shabazz Muhammad, who is averaging 8.0 ppg off the bench, the Timberwolves haven't seen any players really establish themselves with much acclaim, which is perhaps no fault of their own: Minnesota's starters have played the majority of the minutes thus far this season.

COACHING: B-

Tom Thibodeau arrived in Minnesota with a reputation as one of the NBA's great defensive masterminds. And while he works to teach his system to Minnesota's young players, the Wolves are losing. A lot.

OVERALL GRADE: C

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered this season with high expectations and were the popular pick to make a leap this season: Their young roster filled with potential would meet with Tom Thibodeau and his proven results, and success would surely ensue! Well, not so fast. This youth movement may hold great promise, but in the meantime the growing pains are significant. The oldest player in the starting five is Gorgui Dieng, who is just in his fourth NBA season. The best cure for Minnesota's problems is most likely time and patience, two things you can't go out and acquire via trade or free agency.

