2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Oklahoma City Thunder

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 105.1, 15th Overall

Defense: 103.7, 8th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

24-17 | .585 | 10.5

FRONTCOURT: B-

The Thunder lost Kevin Durant and traded away Serge Ibaka in the offseason, but added Jerami Grant. Rookie Domatas Sabonis has started every game and provided depth, while Steven Adams and Andre Roberson have continued their development. Their best offensive frontcourt player has been Enes Kanter, who comes off the bench.

BACKCOURT: A

The Thunder could start basically anyone alongside Russell Westbrook and still get top marks for the backcourt. As Westbrook continues messing around with averaging a triple-double for the season (30.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 10.5 apg), shooting guard Victor Oladipo has also been a competent offensive weapon.

DEFENSE: B

The Thunder have been very good defensively, anchored by a solid scheme from coach Billy Donovan and several athletic defenders. It surely doesn't hurt that Westbrook is basically able to play at 100 percent energy at all times.

BENCH: C+

Kanter is in the running for Kia Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 14.1 ppg off the bench for the Thunder. Grant has extended his range, which extends defenses. Backup point guard Cameron Payne just returned from injury, and may be able to offer Westbrook a bit more relief. (Not that Westbrook needs it.)

COACHING: B

Thanks to the departure of Durant, the Thunder aren't exactly the same squad that Donovan signed up to coach. But Donovan has managed to refashion the Thunder around Westbrook, running everything through his dynamic guard, while shoring up the Thunder's defense.

OVERALL GRADE: B

Last season, the Thunder were a win away from a trip to The NBA Finals, and then they lost a former MVP in Kevin Durant. The Thunder made several roster and philosophical moves to make Westbrook the unquestioned hub. These Thunder should make the postseason, although as great as Westbrook has been throughout the season, during the playoffs the Thunder will likely need at least another consistent scorer to help carry the load.

