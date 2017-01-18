2016-17 Midseason Report Card: San Antonio Spurs

(All stats and records through Jan. 15; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 111.2, 4th Overall

Defense: 101.7, 3rd Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

31-9 | .775 | 0.0

Conf.: 18-5

Div.: 6-1

Home: 14-5

Road: 17-4

FRONTCOURT: A+

For the first time in nearly two decades, there is no Tim Duncan on the back line to cover up for everybody’s mistakes. Not that there have been too many with Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol.

BACKCOURT: B

Danny Green leads the league in 3-point shooting percentage and D’s it up. The aging Tony Parker has lost a step at both ends of the floor, but can still show the old electricity in short bursts to be effective.

DEFENSE: A+

Gasol certainly isn’t the stopper that Duncan was in the low post. But Aldridge is a better than expected, Green is dogged and Leonard plays like the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

BENCH: A

With coach Gregg Popovich’s penchant for resting his players, the Spurs go deep. Led by the indefatigable Patty Mills, a dozen players get more than 10 minutes per game, including 39-year-old Manu Ginobili.

COACHING: A+

The beat goes on. And on. And on. It’s been more than 20 years now since Popovich began raising the bar for every coach. New players, new look, same old Pop at the top of his game.

OVERALL GRADE: A+

Adjustments? We don’t need no stinkin’ adjustments. That’s the attitude of the Spurs, who simply accept that change is a normal part of life and move on. Never mind that it was the first time in two decades that Tim Duncan was standing in the middle of the lineup to be the tentpole holding everything up. They plugged itinerant All-Star Pau Gasol into the front line and ran off to 13 consecutive road wins to open the season.

Kawhi Leonard has managed to raise his level at the offensive end to match his all-world defense and everybody else follows. Aldridge could stand to be more assertive when his time comes in the playoffs. But they still move the ball, sink their teeth in as the No. 3-defensive team and will keep the heat on the Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the West.

Fran Blinebury has covered the NBA since 1977. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.