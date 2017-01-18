2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Houston Rockets

(All stats and records through Jan. 15; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 112.6, 3rd Overall

Defense: 105.7, 17th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

32-11 | .744 | 0.5

Conf.: 20-8

Div.: 6-4

Home: 16-4

Road: 16-7

FRONTCOURT: A

Ryan Anderson’s 3-ball has been perfect fit. Trevor Ariza only seems to make the outside shots when they count and delivers defense. Clint Capela and Nene have done the job nicely in the middle.

BACKCOURT: A+

Now that he’s been designated as point guard, James Harden controls everything and has done it to near-perfection. Patrick Beverley has had minor injuries, but his snarling attitude is guts of the team.

DEFENSE: B

Overall defense sits in the middle of the pack. But the work of assistant head coach Jeff Bzdelik is taking hold. Since Dec. 1, they rank No. 4 in the league as the Rockets zoomed up in the standings.

BENCH: A+

After languishing for years in New Orleans, Eric Gordon is early leader for Sixth Man of Year and leads NBA in made 3-pointers. Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker are twin jolts of energy at both ends.

COACHING: A+

For his next trick, Mike D’Antoni will turn water into wine. Giving Harden completely control of the offense was genius and he’s turned a dysfunctional locker room into one that hums along together with confidence.

OVERALL GRADE: A+

It sounds simple, just handing James Harden the ball and telling him to go to work. But it was a little more than that. Mike D’Antoni started out by getting a complete buy-in from his resident super-duper-star and Harden has taken full ownership for just about everything the Rockets do on the court and in the locker room. Harden has been an MVP candidate before. But for the first time in his career, he’ss acting and looking like a real leader and, as a result, he’s got troops that will follow him anywhere.

They’re the 3-ball shootingest bunch the NBA has ever seen and because of their proficiency outside, they get a ton of layups and dunks. The high-powered offense means they are never out of a game and they are now a real threat to the Warriors and Spurs in the West.

Fran Blinebury has covered the NBA since 1977. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

