2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Detroit Pistons

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 102.7, 23rd Overall

Defense: 104.9, 11th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

19-24 | .442 | 12.0

Conf.: 11-14

Div.: 3-5

Home: 10-9

Road: 9-15

FRONTCOURT: C

The preferred trio of Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris and Andre Drummond hasn’t exactly hummed, but none of the other options – going bigger with Aron Baynes or stretchier with Jon Leuer – got great results either.

BACKCOURT: C

Reggie Jackson missed the first 21 games while receiving rest and treatment for some knee tendinitis, then returned to some gnashing of teeth in the transition from backup Ish Smith. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has defined himself as Detroit’s most reliable shooter and as a lanky legit defender.

DEFENSE: D

The Pistons gave up 100 points or more in just eight of their first 27 games. Then they did it 12 times in their next 15, at an average of 111 per game. That prompted this brutally frank assessment from Jackson: “It has to be fixed – or it’s going to be a long [expletive] season.”

BENCH: C-

This group looks a lot better on paper than in game conditions. Sophmore forward Stanley Johnson’s backslide has been a blow, given his presumed upside off last season. Ish Smith and Beno Udrih have tussled as backups to Jackson, and the team’s extra bigs have been inconsistent too.

COACHING: C

No one doubts Stan Van Gundy's knowledge of the league, his team’s strategies or his ability to communicate what’s on his mind. What some critics wonder is whether his demanding, seemingly whiny style can work long-term with today’s players.

OVERALL GRADE: D+

Nobody gave the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers a harder time in the 2016 postseason than Detroit, which got eliminated in five games but made at least three of them uncomfortable for Cleveland. So seeing this team flail about after it had made a compelling case for an onward-and-upward season has been disappointing. A 2-3 West Coast swing just before the season’s midway mark gave the latest inkling of hope – or false promise.

