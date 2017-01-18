2016-17 Midseason Report Card: New Orleans Pelicans

(All stats and records through Jan. 15; for report cards for all 30 teams click here.)

Offense: 101.2, 26th Overall

Defense: 103.4, 7th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

16-25 | .390 | 16.0

Conf.: 6-18

Div.: 1-6

Home: 10-11

Road: 6-14

FRONTCOURT: B-

It’s hard to get too far down on any frontcourt that has Anthony Davis and he continues to shine, now at center in small ball lineup along with Dante Cunningham and Solomon Hill.

BACKCOURT: C-

Point guard Jrue Holiday missed the first 12 games while taking care of his wife and has made a difference since return. Rookie Buddy Hield just getting comfortable and finding his rhythm since move to starter.

DEFENSE: B

As long as Davis is healthy, the Pelicans will have most of the protection they’ll need in the paint. He could still use a big body to protect his back take some of the nightly burden off his shoulders.

BENCH: F

Their bench might as well be renamed Elba, since it’s become a place of exile. Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca have been banished and not played since before Christmas. Tyreke Evans a shadow of his former self.

COACHING: D

Everybody likes Alvin Gentry which is one reason why he’s gotten five chances as a head coach. But injuries aside, the pressure is on to get Pelicans into playoff race or it will likely cost him job.

OVERALL GRADE: D

The 1-11 start to the 2015-16 could be written off as an injury-smitten anomaly. But when the Pelicans tripped out of the starting gate 0-8 this time around, it became an ugly trend. Yes, there were more of the bad luck injury excuses and the unfortunate circumstance that had point guard Jrue Holiday missing the first three weeks of the season while tending to his wife following brain surgery.

But there were still too many failures in too many other areas as one more season of Anthony Davis’ rapidly-passing career just about went up in smoke before it started. Alvin Gentry, now coaching for his survival, has already tried 16 different starting lineups. Since Christmas, he’s gone to “small ball” with Davis moving to center and rookie Buddy Hield as a starter and they’ve played .500 ball. But it might be too late.





