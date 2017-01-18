2016-17 Midseason Report Card: New York Knicks

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 104.4, 18th Overall

Defense: 107.9, 11th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

18-23, .439, 12.0

Conf.: 10-14

Div.: 1-5

Home: 12-8

Road: 6-15



FRONTCOURT: C

Carmelo Anthony’s offensive production is still there, and Kristaps Porzingis has taken a step forward in his second season. But Joakim Noah hasn’t been able to help the Knicks’ defensively or convince any observers that signing him wasn’t a mistake.

BACKCOURT: C

Derrick Rose has looked more athletic this season and his numbers reflect that. But he’s still not an efficient scorer nor the passer that the Knicks’ forwards need. Courtney Lee has been the team’s best perimeter shooter.

DEFENSE: D

Even when the Knicks were playing well, they weren’t very good defensively. They rank in the bottom eight in regard to forcing turnovers, putting their opponents on the free throw line, and defensive rebounding percentage.

BENCH: C

Playing five subs together early on proved disastrous and Brandon Jennings has been erratic. But Kyle O’Quinn has contributed to some wins and rookies Ron Baker, Willy Hernangomez and Mindaugas Kuzminskas have been a bright spot.

COACHING: C

Jeff Hornacek has convinced the Knicks to not walk the ball up the floor on every single possession. But Kurt Rambis’ defense has been terrible and Hornacek was too soft on Derrick Rose after he went AWOL for a game.

OVERALL GRADE: D

The Knicks went 11-4 from Nov. 14-Dec. 11, climbing to fourth place in the East by taking care of business against bad teams and ranking as a top-10 offense over that stretch.

But a rough trip out West sent the Knicks on a downward spiral that they’ve yet to recover from. They went 4-13 over the next five weeks to fall out of the playoff picture. Bad defense has been complemented by inconsistent offense, off-court issues, and an injury to their most important player.

The future of Carmelo Anthony (who has a no-trade clause and at least one more year remaining on his contract) will be the focus of the headlines, but it’s the future of Porzingis that matters most in New York. The question is how aggressive the Knicks will be in aligning the rest of the roster with the 21-year-old’s timeline.

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.