2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Sacramento Kings

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 104.6, 17th Overall

Defense: 108.4, 26th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

16-24 | .400 | 18

Conf.: 11-14

Div.: 2-4

Home: 8-12

Road: 8-12

FRONTCOURT: B-

The DeMarcus Cousins conflict is larger than ever amid another All-NBA season against the backdrop of off-court problems and the bottom line that the Kings are not winning with him. The other two starters, Rudy Gay and Kosta Koufos, are replaceable.

BACKCOURT: C-

The Kings are no closer to identifying a starting shooting guard than when it was an obvious predicament at the start of the season. Darren Collison has the job at point guard, but neither backcourt spot is set for the future.

DEFENSE: D

It’s a problem with this coach, just as it was the coach before him and a lot of coaches before him. The Kings may be in the playoff picture, but they won’t truly be a good team without improvement.

BENCH: D

Omri Casspi’s reduced role and impact eliminated the best bench weapon from last season, leaving a group struggling to make a significant contribution. Several reserves have started as a new coach searches for a rotation, adding to the inconsistency.

COACHING: C

Dave Joerger is working the same uphill battle as hundreds of predecessors the last few seasons. He doesn’t have solutions for the defense either, and the offense isn’t good enough to scare anybody. At least the Kings are in the postseason conversation.

OVERALL GRADE: C-

The Kings will point to the standings with pride at being able to see a path to the playoffs, an understandable energy boost after all the years of anguish and declaring an end to rebuilding. But, bottom line, this is still a team on 34-win pace that can think postseason only because of the failures of others around them, not their own standout play. (And the next couple weeks will offer a much better read on the chances of the top eight, especially with an eight-game trip at the end of the month looming.)

The longer they stay in the playoff picture, the greater the chances of a trade. That does not necessarily mean Cousins, and being in a postseason push actually decreases the odds Sacramento would deal its best player. But the Kings want to be aggressive in going for No. 8.

