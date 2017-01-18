Midseason Report Cards
2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Miami Heat

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Jan 18, 2017 9:58 AM ET

Tyler Johnson has been a nice surprise in what has been another injury-riddled season for the Heat.

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 100.6, 29th Overall

Defense: 105.0, 11th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:
11-30 | .268 | 13.0

Conf.: 5-17

Div.: 3-5

Home: 5-13

Road: 6-17

FRONTCOURT: D

Hassan Whiteside has been plenty productive but not as consistently dominant as needed to lift this team up to another level. Injuries and inconsistency havent allowed for the development of a reliable option at power forward. Losing Justise Winslow for the season to a torn labrum was a huge blow.

BACKCOURT: D

Goran Dragic has the reins and is putting up solid numbers. Dion Waiters and Josh Richardson still have games that are under construction, leaving a significant void at shooting guard after over a decade of future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade manning the position. 

DEFENSE: C+

With a defensive anchor like Whiteside interior defense should never be a problem. But in todays NBA you have to be able to defend the entire floor to be a truly elite defensive outfit. 

BENCH: D

Again, injuries have rendered the Heats reserves to a disjointed crew that wasnt drawn up this way in the offseason. James Johnson and Tyler Johnson have been bright spots and Rodney McGruder a pleasant surprise.

COACHING: C

Erik Spoelstra is still the same detail-oriented tactician he was when the Heat finished four straight seasons in The Finals, winning back-to-back titles. The ingredients, however, were much different. He doesnt have LeBron James, Wade or Chris Bosh to lead the way. Spoelstra also lost his top assistant, David Fizdale, in the offseason. Thats a lot to deal with for any coach.

OVERALL GRADE: D-

These are the days Heat fans never envisioned when they were crushing  the competition in the Eastern Conference and making annual trips to The Finals. But this is the painful reality of rebuilding in the NBA, even when you spend big money in an offseason. Pat Riley has vowed to get the Heat back to where they believe they belong in the Eastern Conference. But its obvious all of the pieces are not currently in place for that sort of rise.

Whatever the next phase is, the Heat believe they have building blocks in Whiteside, Winslow (when he returns next season) and Dragic. They all have to continue to improve and assume the positions of team leaders. The supporting cast, however, very much remains unfinished business. Thats where Riley will go to work in the offseason, trying to lure another big fish to South Beach.
 

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

 

