2016-17 Midseason Report Card: LA Clippers

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 108.9, 6th Overall

Defense: 103.0, 6th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

28-14 | .667 | 7

Conf.: 19-9

Div.: 5-2

Home: 16-6

Road: 12-8

FRONTCOURT: B-

More than just the defensive anchor, DeAndre Jordan has been an anchor, period, playing at an All-Star level as Blake Griffin missed 16 of 42 games following knee surgery. A healthy Griffin obviously makes for a different outlook on the first half.

BACKCOURT: A

Chris Paul is on pace for a top-five finish in assists, steals and assist-to-turnover ratio. J.J. Redick is headed toward another top-10 finish in 3-point shooting. In short, they remain one of the league’s best guard tandems.

DEFENSE: A-

Jordan is 10th in blocks and seventh in defensive rating, but his impact is undeniable. Jordan as the backstop and Paul on the perimeter are two main factors in the Clippers contending for a top-five finish in defensive efficiency and field-goal defense.

BENCH: B

All-time reserve Jamal Crawford plus "Mo Buckets" -- aka Marreese Speights -- and Austin Rivers means the L.A. reserves will score, and not just compared to other second units. This is talented group with depth and a lot of playoff experience.

COACHING: B

Doc Rivers deserves credit for keeping the Clips near the top of the West standings while playing a long stretch without Griffin and while making sure his veterans don’t play big minutes. That’s an accomplishment under the circumstances.

OVERALL GRADE: B

The Clippers are a tough read in the middle of any regular season, the way the first 41 games rarely translate into a trustworthy playoff read considering their schizophrenic history. But that is especially the case when Griffin begins by playing at an All-Star level and then misses nearly half the action.

We’re left with the same assessment as the start of the season, and the start of last season, and the start of the season before that: The Clips can be very good and be moving toward a long playoff run or toward another disappointing early exit. There’s just no way to discount a roster with Paul, Jordan, a healthy Griffin and those bench scorers. There’s no way to consider L.A. dependable either.

