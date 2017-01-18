2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Boston Celtics

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 107.5, 7th Overall

Defense: 105.9, 21st Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

25-15 | .625 | 4.5

Conf.: 18-7

Div.: 6-2

Home: 12-6

Road: 13-9



FRONTCOURT: B

Al Horford has fit in well offensively, while Amir Johnson and Jae Crowder have been plus defenders. The Celtics have been at their best with the three on the floor together, but rebounding has been a big problem.

BACKCOURT : B+

Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley have each taken another step forward offensively and are the Celtics’ leading scorers. But the Celtics are just a plus-3 with the two on the floor together, because the defense hasn’t been good.

DEFENSE: D

Only two teams have taken a bigger step backward defensively than the Celtics, who have allowed 5.0 more points per 100 possessions than they did last season, when they ranked in the top five.

BENCH: B

The Celtics suffer a drop-off offensively, but get better defensively when they go to their bench. Marcus Smart (shooting 37 percent) represents that transition more than anyone else. They rank ninth in aggregate bench NetRtg.

COACHING: B

Brad Stevens has his team getting into early offense, moving the ball, and taking the right shots. He’s creative in getting a good look out of a timeout. But he’s yet to figure out how to get back into the top 10 defensively.

OVERALL GRADE: B

Once again, the Celtics will be a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches. Danny Ainge has yet to cash in on the assets he gathered in breaking up his last title contender.

With the Celtics a step behind the teams at the top of the league, now may be the time to make a move. But it takes at least two teams to make a deal and the question of how the Celtics can get better isn’t as easy to answer as it was a year ago.

Thomas has become an elite scorer with a great pick-and-roll partner in Horford. What’s strange is that it’s the defensive end of the floor that’s keeping the Celtics behind Cleveland and Toronto in the East. This team has good defenders, both on the perimeter and inside, but hasn’t been able to get stops consistently.

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

