2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Cleveland Cavaliers

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 109.7, 5th Overall

Defense: 100.6, 13th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

29-10 | .744 | --

Conf.: 20-6

Div.: 3-5

Home: 18-3

Road: 11-7

FRONTCOURT: A-

LeBron James peeled back from the gaudy numbers of Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but at age 32 still fills up the score sheet nightly. Kevin Love is posting the best numbers of his Cleveland years, a solid 20/10 man. And no one outworks Tristan Thompson on the offensive boards. Main flaw: middling rebound ranking.

BACKCOURT: B

Point guard Kyrie Irving is ready to take over as Cleveland’s No. 1 scorer, and no one in the NBA has a more versatile arsenal of shots and moves. The Cavs’ shooting guard spot, however, has been a patchwork since J.R. Smith left for thumb surgery. DeAndre Liggins’ defense finally gave way to better all-around impact by Iman Shumpert.

DEFENSE: B-

Most of this team’s achievements have come at the other end. Last season the Cavs gave up 100 points or more in only half of their games and went 24-17. This time around, they’ve yielded triple figures 26 times in 39 games, going 17-9. And Cleveland ranks 16th in opponents’ field-goal percentage (45.2 percent).



BENCH: B

Smith’s and Chris Andersen’s injuries thinned the reserves. The Cavs could use another big and rookie Kay Felder has been the lone backup PG. But GM David Griffin added sharpshooter Kyle Korver, a savvy midseason acquisition on par with last year’s move that yielded Channing Frye. James’ extreme versatility can caulk around any bench gaps.

COACHING: A-

Tyronn Lue, just shy of 12 months as Cleveland’s head coach, continues to push the right buttons and (more important) sets the right tone for this team. The Cavs’ deep, competent staff has a roster full of believers, too.

OVERALL GRADE: A

The defending champions figured to face a tricky challenge: Navigating another long season in an Eastern Conference offering no serious competition as a Finals contender. But aside from some temporary bumps, they’ve done well to win 29 of their first 39 games while honing their potent offensive game. James’ and Irving’s attacks on the rim create extremely open looks from Cleveland’s shooters around the arc, enabling the Cavs to shoot the third-most 3-pointers per game with the third-best accuracy. This is a winning formula needing only minor tuning between now and the postseason.

