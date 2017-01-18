2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Milwaukee Bucks

Offense: 107.8, 8th Overall

Defense: 105.2, 15th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

20-19 | .513 | 9.0

Conf.: 14-14

Div.: 6-3

Home: 12-9

Road: 8-10

FRONTCOURT: A-

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker are the real deal as young cornerstone players. Despite Antetokounmpo's role as an offense generator, he’s more wing-a-ding than point guard as an all-around threat. Parker is almost old-school in his rim attacks and repertoire. Took a minute for the Bucks to settle on John Henson at center, and his wingspan is a defensive asset.

BACKCOURT: C+

Khris Middleton’s hamstring surgery and rehab zapped Milwaukee’s best perimeter shooter, with hopes for a March return. Tony Snell has been mostly a place-holder at shooting guard. Matthew Dellavedova is predictably pesky and rookie Malcolm Brogdon has been a second-round surprise.

DEFENSE: B-

Milwaukee does a good job of contesting shots, ranking in the top 10 in defensive field goal percentage regardless of range. But the Bucks are 9-15 when giving up 100 points and, at 3-8 when scoring fewer than 100, aren’t winning games on the strength of their defense, either.

BENCH: C

Greg Monroe might seem too big a name, at too big a salary, to be playing off the bench but the role has suited him. Monroe is posting career highs in per-36 stats, averaging 18.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals, while shooting 52.1 percent. The depth drops off, with Brogdon, Jason Terry and Michael Beasley helping more often than Mirza Teletovic, Rashad Vaughn and Miles Plumlee.

COACHING: C+

Jason Kidd’s rotation isn’t consistent and he likes to tinker, whether it’s with minutes or his guys’ nights off. But it’s hard to quibble with the development of Antetokounmpo, based on what Kidd has entrusted to him, and of Brogdon, a big, cerebral guard the coach is fashioning in his own image.

OVERALL GRADE: B-

The Bucks got to the midseason with about five more victories than a year ago, which wouldn’t be bad except that last season was such a step backwards. These guys need to snag as high a postseason berth in the East as they can and gain experience ideally from two rounds of the playoffs. If Middleton does come back in time to help, his range will open more lanes for Antetokounmpo and Parker.

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.