2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Portland Trail Blazers

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 107.2, 9th Overall

Defense: 109.0, 27th Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB

18-24 | .429 | 17

FRONTCOURT: C+

The Blazers struck big in free agency, adding Evan Turner from Boston to their frontcourt. While Turner has worked to find his best fit, the Blazers have missed the contributions they got a season ago from Al-Farouq Aminu, who missed a significant chunk of the early season with an injury.

BACKCOURT: A

The Blazers haven't taken the NBA by storm quite like they did a season ago, but that's no fault of their backcourt. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have been, if anything, better than they were a season ago, averaging a combined 50.1 points per game and consistently carrying the scoring load for Portland.

DEFENSE: D

Portland wasn't great defensively last season -- they finished the year 20th in defensive rating at 105.6 -- but this year they've been worse. Through their first 42 games, the Blazers ranked 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, with a 109 rating. Not even an above-average offense can make up for that.

BENCH: B-

The addition of Turner added depth to the Portland bench, and players like Allen Crabbe, Ed Davis and Meyers Leonard have performed consistently off the bench. The Blazers would probably like to get a little more out of several players, such as Noah Vonleh, a former lottery pick averaging just 2.8 ppg.

COACHING: B-

Terry Stotts earned strong consideration for Coach of the Year last season, as he guided the Blazers to a surprising 44-win season and an appearance in the Western Conference semifinals. This season they aren't catching anyone off guard, and as they work to incorporate Turner the growing pains have been obvious.

OVERALL GRADE: C

Make no mistake, coming off last year's run, this season has been disappointing for the Blazers and their fans. But despite the slow start, the Blazers are still in the playoff race in the Western Conference. To make another step they have to become a better defensive team, whether that's through improvement from within or by acquiring someone who can become an interior presence and rim protector, who can help lessen the load on McCollum and Lillard.

Lang Whitaker has covered the NBA since 1998.

