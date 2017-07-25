Raptors Sign Lorenzo Brown

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed guard Lorenzo Brown to a two-way contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Brown, 6-foot-5, 189 pounds, is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 63 career NBA games with Philadelphia (2013-14), Minnesota (2014-15) and Phoenix (2015-16). He has also appeared in games for the Delaware 87ers (2013-14), Springfield Armor (2013-14) and Grand Rapids Drive (2014-17) of the NBA G League.

Brown split the 2016-17 season between the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Grand Rapids. He averaged 24.0 points, while shooting .301 (37-for-123) from three-point range during 20 games with Zhejiang. Brown finished the season averaging 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting .353 (18-for-51) from three-point territory in 11 appearances for the Drive.

Brown, a native of Roswell, Georgia, was selected 52nd overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by Minnesota. He played three seasons at North Carolina State and was named Second Team All-ACC his junior year.